Police assures justice over the killing of two persons in Wa  

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), June 18, GNA – The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has called for calm amidst the alleged killing of two private security men (security guards) in Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The Police have assured the people of apprehending the perpetrators of the crime for them to face the law.

A statement issued by the Police Service on Tuesday said the Police had commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths that occurred on Tuesday June 18, 2024.

The two persons; security guards of the Wa East Education Service office located at Konta, a suburb of Wa and the Wa Model Junior High School were allegedly killed by unknown assailants on the said day.

The two incidents were recorded today at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS.

The Police said it had commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of two persons.

“We would like to assure the public, especially the residents of Wa, to remain calm as the Police work to get those involved arrested to face justice,” the Police said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper West Regional Minister, told the media during a tour of the crime scenes that the Regional Security Council (RESEC) was putting in measures to ensure the safety of the people in Wa and the region in general.

He said the security personnel would do whatever they ought to do to maintain peace in the region, especially Wa.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

