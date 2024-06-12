Parents urged to create a conducive learning environment for their children

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Abor (VR) June 12, GNA – Dr Rebecca Arthur, a Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, has urged parents and guardians to create an enabling and a conducive learning environment for children at home.

This, she said, would also promote an easy teaching and learning atmosphere that would be centered on play-based curricular activities.

Dr Arthur, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency to mark this year’s ‘International Day of Play’ at Abor in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, called on parents to embrace and prioritise the activities.

“I am a member of the Right to Play monitoring team that guides teachers on how to implement the various pedagogy of teaching and learning for better understanding, and we have achieved positively,” she stated.

She said her team had observed a great impact of play in teaching and learning based on children owning the learning processes to prevent instructors from too much talk.

Dr Arthur said a hint of a basic school curriculum yet to be implemented had endorsed child-centered teaching and learning which would promote better education.

Mr Maxwell Denakpor, the Volta Regional Project Director of Right to Play, told the GNA that the targeted pupils include children between the ages of four to 12.

“Our other targeted audience are educators, teachers, school administrators, caregivers, community leaders, youth organisations, civil societies, NGOs, among others.”

He said the primary objectives of the celebration were to raise awareness about the significance of the new International Day of Play (IDOP) and the critical need to integrate play into education practices and community development initiatives using play-based learning pedagogies.

Mr Denakpor said the event was also to strengthen the relationship between the Right To Play, government agencies, and local communities.

“It would increase the opportunities for discussion on the importance of developing policies or directives that prioritise play in education.”

Teachers and pupils from South Tongu, Akatsi South, Keta, and Anloga Districts participated in various forms of play, whilst others also showcased some forms of teaching and learning materials to celebrate the day.

The event was attended by some dignitaries which include Mr Gerhard Avudzivi, GES Director at Keta, Mr Domini Yaw Dzanado of Anloga, Mr Karim Ayaana Umar, Director, Akatsi South GES, Mrs Celestine Sewornam Adzo Korsi-Agordo of South Tongu, several others.

