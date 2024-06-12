Parent must inculcate in their children the habit of telling the truth 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Shallom-Otiakrom (E/R), June 12, GNA-Apostle Dr Kadmiel E.H. Agbelenyo, Leader and Founder of the Seventh Day Theocracy World Congregation has urged parents to train their wards to be trustworthy and God fearing.

He said truth and God fearing saved the life of Jeremiah (Jeremiah 38:1-13).

Apostle Dr Agbelenyo gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a mid-week programme for the members at Shallom-Otiakrom near Aburi in the Eastern Region.

He said inculcating in the children the habit of telling the truth was essential to their growth to become responsible adults in future.

“If couples were able to teach their children of telling the truth in addition to God-fearing they would overcome temptations because the truth is key to God-fearing.

“Prophet Daniel maintained the truth with God fearing and was put into the lions’ den, the lions which were hungry for three days could not even touch him (Daniel 6:1-28),” Apostle Dr Agbelenyo stated.

He called on church leaders to always preach the truth for the members and their children to become trustworthy and God-fearing.

