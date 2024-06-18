Nyakrom Omanhene bemoans alarming rate of chieftaincy disputes in the Area 

By James Esuon

Nyakrom (C/R), June 18, GNA- Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, The Paramount Chief of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, has expressed concern over the alarming rate of chieftaincy disputes currently prevailing in the area.

He said the rate at which the disputes were unfolding in the area was not palatable and if measures were not put in place to resolve them, it would have negative effects on the chieftaincy institution as well as the development and transformation of the area.

Okofo Nyakoh Eku expressed the sentiment when he addressed the 2024 first meeting of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council at Nyakrom in the Central Region.

The Overlord of Agonaman expressed disappointment about the growing disputes in the various towns of the traditional area and appealed to kingmakers, heads of clan, elders and other stakeholders to help find lasting solutions to the matter.

The Paramount Chief said the Agonaman Council was doing everything possible to restore the town to its former glory devoid of chieftaincy disputes.

He therefore called for peace and harmony to ensure that development thrived, adding that without peace in the traditional area, it would be difficult to attract investors and get infrastructural development.

He said if the situation had not changed for the better, investors would not invest in the traditional area which had large prospects of gold and other natural resources for job creation and wealth for the inhabitants.

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku assured that various committees of the traditional council including the standing committee were poised to ensure that all chieftaincy disputes were resolved to enhance development.

The newly installed Omankrado, Nana Tekyi Korkor XI was introduced to the Omanhene as customs and traditions demanded.

Nana Korkor pledged his support for the chief of Agona Asafo, Nana Yamfo Asuako XI and the Omanahene to ensure peace and development.

On chieftaincy cases, Nana Tekyi Korkor called on the kingmakers and elders of families to keep records of stools and their history to help check members who qualified and those who did not qualify to ascend the throne to avert rampant chieftaincy disputes.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

