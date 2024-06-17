NPP Women’s Organiser in Mfantseman Constituency resigns from position

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, June 17, GNA – Madam Naomi Efua Acquah, Mfantseman Constituency Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has resigned.

In a formal resignation letter dated Tuesday, June 11, she said, “It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as Women’s Organiser for Mfantseman NPP, effective Wednesday, June 12.

According to her, recent months had presented significant challenges, including “intimidation, insults, segregation, discrimination, denials, and personal struggles to persevere.”

The circumstances, she noted, rendered it untenable for her to continue her current position.

She stated that: “Despite my passion, commitment, and dedication to the cause, I can no longer sustain the charade in this environment.

“The pervasive negativity has had a detrimental impact on my well-being, prompting me to prioritise my safety and health above all else,” Madam Acquah stated and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and uplift women in her community with support from her constituency executives.

“I will forever cherish these memories as an emblem of my involvement in partisan politics in the Mfantseman Constituency of the NPP,” she added.

