Mammoth rallies are irrelevant, let’s support Bawumia’s door-to-door strategy—Obiri Boahen 

Sunyani, June 17, GNA – A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lauded the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahumudu Bawumia’s Election 2024 electioneering and called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support the new strategy of reaching and propagating the ideas, policies and visions of the flagbearer to the electorate at their door-step.



Describing political rallying campaigns as irrelevant, Nana Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, said “organizing and busing people to mammoth political rallies have outlived its usefulness and is a waste of resources.”



According to him, voters were more discerning and enlightened enough than ever before, to make informed decisions of their choices, saying “it is prudent the NPP supports Dr Bawumia’s campaign strategy to better inform and make the electorate understand and appreciate his vision for the nation.”



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Nana Boahen indicated that “getting in touch with the masses at their door-steps would enable the NPP to explain and make Ghanaians understand and appreciate the causes of our economic situation now.”



“In fact, we have to do more, reach out to the masses and let the ordinary Ghanaian understand reasons behind the rising trend of the dollar and the depreciation of our cedi as well as the high cost of building materials and prices of food and commodities.”



Nana Boahen admitted that the cost of living for the ordinary citizens remained high, however, he added some of the reasons accounting to that had international dimensions which were beyond the government.



“That is why it is necessary for the NPP to get in touch and explain some of these reasons to the masses so that the opposition would not take undue advantage, use their propaganda machinery to throw dust and make the government unpopular in the eyes of the electorate,” he stated.



With an effective political electioneering campaign, Nana Boahen said Ghanaians would understand the NPP and the government better, and be guarded against the politics of lies and propagandist strategies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Yes, we humbly accept that the current economic situation in the country is not all that best, however, there are tangible reasons accounting for that”, he stated.



“You see we just have six months into the Election 2024 and the masses can’t feel the hilarious nature of the electioneering. That is the best way to go because Dr Bawumia’s concentration is to let Ghanaians understand and seek their support for his sound economic policies,” Nana Boahen stated.

