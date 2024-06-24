NGO organises free health screening exercise for widows 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Tegbi (VR), June 24, GNA- Rest O Nation, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has organised a free health screening exercise for widows at Tegbi in the Anloga District of the Volta Region to mark this year’s International Widows Day.

The exercise was also to raise awareness about the plight of widows nationwide and advocate for their rights and well-being in society.

Pastor Mrs Margaret Ami Gavor, Founder, and the Leader of the Organisation, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency after marking the day that the motive was to encourage and give hope to all women, who lost their husbands in the area.

“Our organisation is a non-profit making Foundation that aims at empowering widows physically and spiritually and to uplift socially disadvantaged persons to improve their quality of life,” she stated.

She added that the vision was to exalt God by guiding the vulnerable to have victorious and abundant life in Christ through the power of God’s word to boost their future as well as spiritual well-being.

Pastor Mrs Gavor said communities should promote gender equality, especially for widows, who suffered neglect and economic hardship following the death of their spouses.

“Our mission is to redeem the hurting, poor, and vulnerable from spiritual and physical oppression through the teaching of the word of God, discipleship, entrepreneurial, vocational training, and skills development for total restoration.”

Beneficiaries were screened for high blood pressure, malaria, breast cancer, diabetes, and other communicable diseases.

Madam Charity Agbemafa, a 52-year-old beneficiary widow, who spoke to the GNA, expressed joy over the exercise and thanked the organisers for the kind gesture.

The Organisation, the GNA gathered, also engages in teaching the Holy Scriptures, counselling, prayer, supporting the aged and building effective church welfare schemes, and collaboration with the government department’s donor-funded programmes for the transformation of human life and others.

The theme of this year’s International Widow Day is “Accelerating the Achievement of Gender Equality.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

