NGO donates to four needy institutions    

Accra, June 9, GNA – Passion for Needy, an NGO, has donated assorted food items to four needy institutions in Accra.

The items are bags of rice cartons of spaghetti, cartons of canned fish, vegetable oil, puree and toilet rolls.

The NGO also organised a buffet lunch for the beneficiaries to enable them enjoy themselves within the current economic challenges.

The institutions are Street Academy, Accra Rehabilitation Centre (ARC), Nungua Orphanage and the Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged.

The donation is an annual event to acknowledge the contribution of the late Prophet T.B.Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations on his birthday, June 12.

Mrs Janet Torgbor El-Aschkar, Chairperson, Passion for Needy, said the gesture was part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility to respond to the needs of less privileged in society.

She said the NGO since its inception in 2009 had provided support to various government institutions, including the ARC, La Boys and Girls Correctional Centre, the Government Special Schools and the Osu Children’s Home.

“We have also supported privately owned charitable institutions including the Teshie Children’s Home, Christ Faith Forster Home, YOA Foundation, Islamic Research Institute for their efforts in addressing challenges in society,” she said.

She said as government continued to put in measures to ameliorate the plight of needy people, the organisation thought it prudent to also contribute their little substance to achieve the desired goal.

Ms El-Aschkar was confident that the organisation’s “widows might” could help make the difference in their lives, calling on other institutions to come on board to support needy institutions.

The representatives of the beneficiary institutions commended the organisation for the kind gesture and prayed for the success of the NGO in continuing to serve humanity.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

