Black Stars eye top spot in crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against CAR 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 9, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana will be looking to record their second consecutive win in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifier when they face the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday, June 10, 2024 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars’ win over the Eagles of Mali was crucial for their quest to qualify for their fifth World Cup, and beating the Central African Republic on Monday will further boost their chances of qualification.

The Black Stars, together with Comoros and Madagascar, have six points at the end of matchday three, while Mali and the Central African Republic have four points each.

Chad is whipping boys of Group I as they are yet to record any points from the three matches played.

The Black Stars of Ghana would be beaming with confidence heading into the Central African Republic encounter on Monday, especially having defeated their counterpart 2-1 in an AFCON qualifying match in September 2023.

But it wouldn’t come easy against a Central African Republic side who also recorded their first victory against Chad in their last match.

Team News

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to maintain the core of his last starting lineup against Mali for the CAR encounter.



Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah, who scored Ghana’s equaliser against Mali, is expected to get the starting nod ahead of Jordan Ayew, who scored the winning goal.



Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was exceptional in the post for Ghana and is expected to maintain his starting role.



Mohammed Kudus, who had a silent game against Mali, is expected to start for the Black Stars considering his sublime qualities and pull of magic for the team at any time.



Central African Republic top scorer Louis Mafouta has been silent in these qualifiers and will be looking to open his scoring account against the Black Stars.

Olympique de Marseille midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia will also be key for his side in the middle of the field, considering his vast experience playing at the top level in Europe.



Versailles player Vénuste Baboula has been key for the Wild Beasts, having directly contributed to their last two goals in the World Cup qualifying games.



Possible Ghana starting XI: Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Djiku, Salisu; Mensah, Samed, Partey, Lamptey; Kudus, Semenyo, Nuamah



Possible Central African Republic starting XI: Youfeigane (GK), Ndobe, Yangao, Niamthe, Guinari; Youga, Toropite, Pirioua; Namnganda, Mafouta, Manzoki



Prediction: Ghana 2:0 Central African Republic



Kick Off Time: 19:00 GMT

