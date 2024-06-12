Let’s accord basic schoolteachers the required dignity—Paramount Queen-mother   

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Odomase Number One (B/R) June 12, GNA – A queen-mother has called on Ghanaians to accord basic schoolteachers the dignity they require to inspire them to work harder to enhance quality education in the country.



Nana Yaa Adanse Poduo II, the Paramount Queen-mother of the Odomase Number One Traditional Area in the Sunyani West Municipality made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odomase Number Two.



She emphasised that teaching was not only a noble profession, but a divine call, and commended teachers for their immeasurable contributions towards the holistic development of the nation.



Nana Poduo II who was speaking to the GNA after she presented quantities of sanitary pads to some girls in the municipality, said the nation ought to do more to recognize and acknowledge the roles of teachers towards growth and development of education in the country.



She presented the sanitary pads to the form three girls of the Odomase Municipal Assembly and the Odomase Presbyterian Basic Schools to improve on their personal hygiene.



Nana Poduo II also called on the Government to also improve the condition of service of teachers while urging teachers to redouble their efforts to improve the academic performance of pupils and students.



“We can’t look unconcerned for the sacrifices of teachers to go unnoticed,” she stated and advised parents to also support teachers to nurture the children in a more responsible manner.



Nana Poduo II called on wealthy natives of Odomase, both home and abroad to come back home and contribute their quota towards the renovation of the local Presbyterian school, saying, “we all passed through, and we must all assist to enhance the educational infrastructure of the school.”



Earlier, Mrs Mavis Afowaa, expressed worry about the dilapidated classroom blocks of the school, and appealed for assistance towards its rehabilitation.



She also appealed for support towards the construction of washrooms and places of convenience for the school children and the teachers.



Mrs Afowaa expressed appreciation to the queen-mother and the entire Odomase Number One Traditional Council for their continuous support towards improving the school environment.



