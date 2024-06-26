New education programme to enable 5,000-Plus students to participate in scientific research projects with established scientists



Sofia, June 26 (BTA/GNA) – More than 5,000 students from 150 schools will be given the opportunity to take part in scientific research projects with well-established scientists. This will be made possible through a new national Education with Science programme approved by the caretaker Cabinet, the Government Information Service said on Wednesday .

The programme is scheduled to run from 2024 to 2028 and have a total budget of BGN 3,600,000.

The programme will support schools in the implementation of new and traditional extracurricular and out-of-school activities. It will focus on the development and improvement of existing science competitions, summer schools, and networks of small research communities. The programme will enable the creation of research and innovation internship programmes for students and multimedia content for educational purposes, among others.

The programme is open to universities and institutes of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), which is the programme’s coordinator, as well as to museums, observatories, and planetariums. They have to form a consortium with BAS as a lead partner.

GNA/BTA

