NDC accuses police of selective justice  

Kasoa (C/R), June 10, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has accused the Ghana Police Service of selective justice against the party, particularly in the region.

That was in reaction to a recent incident at the Electoral Commission’s office at the Awutu-Senya-East Constituency that led to the stabbing of Ato Koomson, a son of Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament for the area.

Prof Richard Asiedu, the Regional Chairman of the party, at a press conference on Sunday, alleged that Ato Koomson had stormed the EC registration centre with thugs after the NPP was stopped from bussing people to the centre, heightening an already tensed atmosphere.

Ato Koomson, during a misunderstanding that ensued at the centre, got stabbed while another NDC sympathiser, identified as Asmah, sustained multiple injuries on the head and body from a mob attack, he said.

Prof Asiedu said Komson was admitted to the hospital while Asmah was arrested and “subsequently remanded with his injuries.”

“Asmah, after his arrest, collapsed at the police station due to loss of blood,” he alleged.

Again, the parliamentary candidate of the NDC, Mrs Naa Koryoo Okunor, was on Friday detained by the Cantonment police after a gun was found in her car at the EC registration centre.

Prof Asiedu recalled that Hawa Koomson had admitted firing a gun shot at the Steps To Christ polling station on July 20, 2020, during a voter registration exercise, saying despite her admission to the police they failed to prosecute her.

He said: “The crime officer in charge of the case was transferred to the Eastern Region and the matter died there.”

“Today we are asking the Ghana Police Service in whose presence Naa’s car was ransacked whether they saw her shooting and terrorising people at the centre…”

He has, thus, called on the security agencies to take up the case and investigate for justice to prevail.

