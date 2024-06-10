MTN to construct a digital farm-lab facility for Aburi Presby Secondary Technical School   

By Stanley Senya

Accra, June 10, GNA – MTN Ghana, as part of its 30-day Y’ello Care Programme is to construct a digital farm-laboratory facility for students of Aburi Presby Secondary Technical School to upscale their level of knowledge in digitalization.

Mr Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, said the farm facility would serve as a multipurpose laboratory, which is intended to give students the opportunity to have a practical experience on how to use internet connectivity and digital accessibility for farming.

He said the laboratory would have a digital library, an artificial intelligence to train students on how to use digital access for irrigation, provide computers, study materials, and field training for vegetable plantation.

He said a borehole would be constructed and connected to the laboratory to be able to turn on and off the borehole, he said, adding that it would have a feature to also control access of water for irrigating the farm.

The CEO said this was to show how digital accessibility was crucial for students across the globe through information technology to gain advanced entrepreneurship skills.

“When you do not have knowledge of digital things in this world you will struggle a lot,” he added.

Speaking about the impact of digital knowledge, he said it was to give students the opportunity to gain experience, gain knowledge and be experts to help them perform well in examinations and international competitions.

He said the digital farm would be completed by the end of June this year.

He advised students to believe in themselves, be dedicated and hardworking to become IT experts to teach upcoming generations.

He said this was a yearly activity to build Ghana through MTN foundation.

Mrs Joyce Appiah, Headmistress of Aburi Presby Secondary Technical School, said her outfit was excited to be part of the programme, saying it was crucial for students to be thought on digitalization since we are in the modern world, adding that it would foster country development.

MTN Y’ello Care Programme is a group-wide employee volunteerism programme that enables staff to actively engage in community development projects across MTN’s operating countries.

Since its inception in 2007, the initiative has impacted millions of people and hundreds of communities across the globe.

