Monetization of politics threatens Ghana’s democracy – WACSI

By James Amoh Junior, GNA

Accra, June 28, GNA – Nana Asantewa Afadzinu, the Executive Director of the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI), says the growing influence of money in Ghana’s politics threatens the country’s democracy.

She, therefore, called for a collective action as the phenomenon posed a significant threat to the country’s democratic integrity.

Madam Afadzinu, speaking on the sidelines of the 2024 Civil Society Forum organised by STAR-Ghana Foundation, said the trend of handing “leadership to the highest bidder” had become pervasive, undermining the principles of fair governance and representation.

“Very often the people who give money for votes do it because of what they want,” she stated.

As Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, there are concerns about the possibility of money deciding the fate of the country.

The WACSI Executive Director, therefore, called for a collective and concerted effort to address the issue beyond civil society advocacy.

According to Madam Afadzinu, combating the phenomenon required a united effort across various sectors of Ghanaian society, including religious, traditional, and community leaders.

She called for a re-examination of Ghanaian societal values, urging a return to principles that prioritized integrity and merit in leadership selection.

The WACSI Executive Director noted that while civil society organizations played a crucial role in advocacy and awareness, the responsibility to curb political monetization ultimately rested on citizenry.

This collective action, she argued, was essential to safeguarding Ghana’s democratic foundations against the encroachment of financial interests.

She commended civil society and social movements like the Citizens for Fair Politics in their efforts at nipping the phenomenon in the bud.

The Citizens for Fair Politics, championed by a group of concerned citizens of Ghana, is seeking to restore sanity in Ghana’s political and electoral landscape by advocating against the rampant monetisation of the country’s politics at all levels.

