ECOWAS Court President Receives Chairperson of Community Audit Committee

Accra, June 28, GNA-The ECOWAS Court President, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, on 27 June 2024, welcomed the Chairperson of the Community Audit Committee, Diane Holo-Sacramento at the ECOWAS Court.

The meeting marked the first official engagement between the Court and the Audit Committee, signifying a significant step towards enhanced collaboration and oversight.

Justice Edward Amoako Asante extended a warm welcome to the Audit Committee members, acknowledging the importance of their visit.

He introduced the key members of the ECOWAS Court team, including the Vice President, other judges, the Chief Registrar and the Director of Administration and Finance.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to discuss various issues with the Audit Committee, emphasising the Court’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

In her address, Diane Holo-Sacramento, Chairperson of the Audit Committee, expressed her appreciation for the warm reception.

She introduced the Audit Committee, which comprised members from Senegal, Benin, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Guinea Bissau.

Holo-Sacramento highlighted the Committee’s role in overseeing financial control, internal controls, and risk assessment within ECOWAS institutions.

Since their mandate began in November 2022, the committee has been actively engaging with all ECOWAS institutions to ensure compliance with established procedures and processes, she noted.

Justice Asante provided an overview of the Court’s initiatives aimed at improving its operations.

He mentioned the Electronic Case Management System (ECMS) set to launch in late September, designed to reduce costs for lawyers and their clients.

Additionally, the Court conducts training programmes for lawyers and government agencies to enhance their understanding of the Court’s procedures, he mentioned.

Despite these efforts, Justice Asante noted the challenges faced by the Court, particularly in terms of staffing and resource limitations. He called for increased support to address these issues and ensure the effective functioning of the Court.

The Chairperson of the Audit Committee commended the ECOWAS Court for its efforts in complying with audit conditions and maintaining high standards.

She acknowledged the Court’s exemplary performance compared to other institutions and encouraged continued adherence to audit recommendations to further strengthen their operations.

Justice Asante expressed his gratitude for the commendation and reaffirmed the Court’s commitment to following audit guidelines.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration and guidance in achieving the shared goal of serving the community effectively.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

