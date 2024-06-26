MoH to meet leadership of MELPWU for negotiation 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, June 25, GNA- The Ministry of Health (MoH) has invited the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) to a negotiation meeting on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Dr Cephas Kofi Akortor, General Secretary, MELPWU, said the invitation showed good faith by their Employer to reflect the orders given by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on 20th June 2024.

The NLC had directed that the Employer and the Union meet and negotiate the outstanding issues by Wednesday 26th June 2024 and report to the NLC on Thursday at 2:30 pm.

General Secretary, said the Union would honour the invitation in readiness to negotiate, with the expectation that the Employer’s Team would secure the appropriate mandate before the meeting to help resolve the impasse.

Meanwhile, laboratory facilities are in full operation on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, after the MELPWU suspended its five-day nationwide strike.

Mr John Kofi Nakoja, Chairman of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Chapter of MELPWU, confirmed that all members were at post and busily working.

“All laboratories in Korle-Bu, including the Central laboratory and blood banks are working in full capacity serving the ordinary Ghanaian, as you can see, everywhere is getting busy, our clients are coming and the Hospital has life again,” he stated.

