Galaxy International students bag medals for Africa in OWLYPIA Global competition  

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, June 24, GNA-The Galaxy International School has been honoured with medals in the 2024 OWLYPIA Global Intellectual Challenge competition held in Cambridge, England.

The competition which provided an avenue for a keen competition in the areas of debate, essay writing, and reading and comprehension among 15 countries saw the Galaxy school picking up 16 medals as the only school from Africa in the contest.

Mr Jasur Domullojonov, the Counsellor of Galaxy International School, who led the students to the competition, said it was held between June 16 and 22, 2024, and was among three age groups – nine to 11 years, 12 to 14 years and 15 to 18 years from Latin America, Europe, Africa and Central Asia.

Every year, he said their students exhibited talents and capabilities at varied global competitions and won medals, a situation which encouraged them to keep working hard to enhance the lives of the students.

“As an Administration, we believe that preparing the students for competitions with exams oriented classes and soft skills will not only help them in the future but also make them become one of the best students should they enrol in any university abroad,” he said.

Mr Domullojonov said the schools were trying to get more of such successes in the coming years in many other competitions, than what they acquired last year.

“Last week, a team went to the UK, this week we came from the UK and after a couple of weeks, there will be another team going to South Africa to represent Ghana. We believe Galaxy is improving the lives of students in soft skills and reaching the target it has set for itself every year,” he added.

Rashidatu Nuhu, a 17-year-old form two student of the Galaxy Senior High School, who won a bronze medal in “Knowledge” as a subject, said: “They gave us videos and movies to watch and books to read to answer questions from those. I did my best and won a bronze medal.

“I’m really proud of Galaxy for what it’s done for me and all of us because no school will help you to get a visa to travel outside to learn and have fun too,” she said.

Mr Etem Taniskan, the Principal of Galaxy International School, expressed a sense of fulfilment and contentment with the output of the students’ year.

The effort, he said, would yield positive results in the lives of the students, the school, their communities, the country and Africa at large.

For the nine to 11 years of age category, Aadil Kataali Abubakari, a year five student, and Kesia Nyiraba Ansah, a year six student won the bronze medals.

With the ‘OWLETS’ Category for ages 12 to 14, Saadatu Bashar, a year nine student won a bronze medal and the ‘OWLYS’ category rewarded Rashidatu Hamidu Nuhu, a second-year student of Galaxy Senior High with a bronze medal.

Iman Saha Abubakari, Nana Yaa Odi Mante-Tieku and Angela Amarteorkor Amarteifio, year eight students won a silver medal in the ‘OWLETS’ silver category.

Year four student, Jayden Awedanah Tedane Ayipah-Kuti, as well as Kairyn Sarina Boateng and Kwabena Wireku Cobbina, all year six students were rewarded with gold medals in the ‘OWLYNS’ category.

Kailyn Sarina Boateng, Kesia Nhyiraba Ansah, and Jayden Awedanah Tedane Ayipah-Kuti were honoured with gold medals as the “Smart Heads, Ghana”

A special recognition award was given to the most proficient Writers Team, which was won by the Technos Team – Kwabena Wireku Cobbina and Aadil Kataali Abubakari.

