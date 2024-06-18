MoH appeals to medical laboratory professionals to call off strike

Accra, June 18. GNA- The Ministry of Health (MoH)has appealed to the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU) to reconsider its decision to begin an industrial action from June 17.

The Ministry, in a press release issued in Accra and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Issac Offei Baah, appealed to the Union to exercise patience as the Government’s Negotiation Team, supported by the Ministry, expedited the negotiations to meet their demands.

The Government’s Negotiation Team is made up of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU), on June 7, served notice to their employer indicating that its members would begin an industrial action on Monday, 17th June 2024, to ‘push’ the Government to finalise ,approve and implement their proposed conditions of service.

The statement said the Government Negotiation Team led by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) had had extensive engagements with MELPWU since 2023 and guided by both internal and external relativities.

It said majority of the items proposed by MELPWU had been agreed on by the Government Negotiation Team, however, uniform, special Project, unsociable, and communication allowances proposed by the Union were still under various stages of negotiation.

The MoH in the press release assured the MELPWU of its utmost cooperation and respect for its dedication to the welfare of members of the Union.

GNA

