Mfantsipim School wins Central Region Renewable Energy Challenge

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, June 7, GNA – The Mfantsipim School on Friday showed its academic muscle by winning the fifth edition of the ‘Renewable Energy Challenge’ for senior high schools in the Central Region.

Represented by the three “wisemen”, Masters Martey Zachariah, Albert Ofei, and Ian Gyan (as affectionately called), the school presented innovative ideas on a ‘Solar-powered water filtration system’ it invented to the admiration.

They were led by Mr Kofi Aidoo, their Patron.

The team were not an easy match for their competitors like Mfantseman Girls School, Ghana National College, Adisadel College and St. Augustine’s College.

The Swedru Senior High (SHS), Potsin T.I. Amass, Assin Manso SHS and Odupong SHS in Kasoa all participated in the competition.

Mfantsipim School will represent the region at the zonal competition in August.

The various schools took turns to explain their project work on how renewable energy could solve national energy issues to ensure energy efficiency and economic growth.

The theme for the competition was: “Application of Renewable Energy Technologies in Solving land degradation and water pollution.”

For their prizes, the participating schools, teachers and students received certificates and an undisclosed amount of money, however, the winners will visit the Bui Power Authority and be mentored by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) at the Kumasi Energy Centre.

The Sogakofe SHS won the national edition in 2023 and received an impressive prize package totaling GHS205,000.00, which included a complete 5kWp solar PV system, LED streetlights, solar wall lights, science textbooks, and a cash award of GHS 10,000.00.

The individual participants took home laptops, solar lamps, solar fans, and a combined cash prize of GHS18,000.00.

The Commission is anticipating more enticing prizes this year.

The renewable energy challenge for SHS was started in 2019 by the Energy Commission of Ghana through a collaboration with the Ghana Education Service.

The initiative is aimed at educating and raising awareness about renewable energy, clean energy, and energy efficient technologies among students in School.

Madam Cecilia Agbenyega, the Deputy Director, Legal Unit, Energy Commission, said the journey of the Challenge had been remarkable since its humble beginnings in 2019, when it commenced as a pilot programme involving 29 schools in the Greater Accra Region.

Over time, the Challenge had transformed into a national initiative, capturing the interest and enthusiasm of educational and non-educational institutions alike.

Notably, the 2023 edition witnessed significant participation, with 125 schools from all the 16 regions of Ghana showcasing their innovativeness.

Madam Agbenyega said the Commission was aspiring to positively influence the lives of the youth as future leaders.

For far too long, she said the educational sector had operated without strong connection with industry, which is ever-evolving, creating industry – students gap.

However, the project served as a beacon of hope in bridging the divide by integrating real-world challenges and industry-relevant projects into the educational curriculum.

By so doing, the Commission was not only empowering the youth with practical skills but also cultivating mindset of innovation and adaptability, while equipping students with the tools they needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.

“Let us embrace this opportunity to redefine education and ensure that our students are prepared to lead and succeed in the industries of tomorrow,” she indicated.

Madam Agbenyega commended the students for their relentless efforts and the mentors for their guidance in nurturing the next generation of environmental stewards.

Mr Emmanuel Essuman, the Regional Director of Education, said the importance of the competition in post-modern times could not be underestimated.

“We need to join hands with the Energy Commission to create a brighter and more resilient future for all,” he said.

“We are in a world where there is maximum need to plan and work towards sustainable future. By sustainable future, I mean a future where human societies thrive while protecting the environment for social equity and economic prosperity for generations unborn.”

He stressed the need for all to embrace at least environmental stewardship, innovation and technology, education and awareness, collaboration and governance among others to have safer environment to live in.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

