Mewe Starchild Sch. Complex wins Gomoa Nyanyano Inter-Schools quiz competition 

By Edward Dankwah, GNA

Accra, June 19, GNA – MEWE Starchild School Complex (MESSCO) has won the maiden edition of the Upper and Lower Nyanyano Electoral Areas Inter-Schools Spelling B’ and Quiz Competition for some selected schools.

MESSCO is a private basic school located in Jamaica, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The competition, which was held on Wednesday, had two schools from each electoral area, thus Upper and Lower Gomoa Nyanyano, with the champions emerging from the Lower Nyanyano electoral area.

The winners amassed 109 points to beat their closest contenders, Danso Stars School Complex with 66 points as the first runners-up, with the second runner-up, Nazareth Montessori School gaining 32 points.

In comparison, Jane’s Education Complex School also placed fourth with 18 points.

The Champions received a trophy, certificates, an undisclosed amount of money and books, with the first and second runners-up also receiving certificates.

The event which was supervised by the Gomoa East Directorate of the Ghana Education Service was also graced by the Assembly members for both Upper and Lower Nyanyano electoral areas, educationists, clergy, parents and opinion leaders from the community.

Mr Dunstan Nobel Blay, the Private Schools Coordinator for the Gomoa East Ghana Education Service (GES), commended all participating schools despite the short notice for preparation.

He added that the contest, which was an initiative put in place by his office was meant to promote friendliness and enhance healthy academic competition among schools within the enclave, stressing that the exercise would be implemented in other zones or circuits.

Mr Blay said the event was also a warm-up for other competitions which formed part of the Directorate’s fifth-anniversary celebration, and would be climaxed in the fourth quarter of the year.

He urged the students and participants to take their studies seriously.

Both Assembly members for the electoral areas commended the schools and the GES for the exercise and assured of their continuous support in subsequent events.

The MEWE Starchild School Complex since its establishment in 2021 has won two major academic contests in 2022 and 2024.

GNA

