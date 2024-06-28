 Medal Rankings: Ghana finishes ninth at 2024 African Athletics Championship 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 28, GNA – Team Ghana at the just-ended African Athletics Championship finished ninth on the medal rankings after winning two gold and one silver medal.

Team Ghana, who placed 12th in the last edition after winning one gold medal in Mauritius, made a massive improvement at this year’s championship, which was held in Douala, Cameroon.

The 18-man Ghana contingent could have even improved their medal ranking in the final of the competition but missed out narrowly in the 200m finals and men’s high jump competition.

Mary Boakye and Abdul Rashid Saminu finished fourth in the women’s and men’s 200m finals, while high jumper Evans Yamoah also missed out on a place at the podium.

However, Rose Yeboah grabbed her second consecutive gold medal in the women’s high jump event at the 2024 African Athletics Championship.

Also, the men’s 4×100 quartet comprising Ibrahim Fuseni, Isaac Botsio, Edwin Gadayi, and Abdul Rasheed won a gold medal, while their female counterparts won a silver.

Team Ghana would be looking to have their best outing at the African Athletics Championship when they host the next edition in 2026.

GNA

