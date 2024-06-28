Ghana Army sports team wins 68 medals in 2024  

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, June 28, GNA – The Ghana Army Sports Team, this year, won 68 medals in various sporting disciplines at different events locally and internationally.

The Team won 31 Gold, 24 silver and 13 bronze medals, at the First National Athletics Open Championship in Cape Coast on 9th February; the third National Athletics Open Championship in Kumasi on 18th May;

Confederation of African Athletics Region II Senior Championship at the Legion Sports Stadium, Accra from 3rd to 6th June; and the Ghana Professional Boxing League 2023/2024, among many others.

The uniformed sportsmen, at an event held in their honour at the Army Headquarters in Burma Camp, Accra, presented the medals to Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, the Chief of Army Staff.

The disciplines are football, volleyball, basketball, boxing, athletics, Tennis, handball, Table Tennis, Tennis and Bowling.

In an address to the sportsmen, Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, praised the various sporting teams, their coaches and medical attaches for their consistency over the years.

He said the Ghana Armed Forces was proud of their exceptional achievements at the various games and that the high command would ensure that their efforts were rewarded.

Major Dickson Agalga, the Ghana Army Sports Officer, in his remarks, said the revamping of the Military team with 20 new team members in 2021 helped the teams which, since 2021 till date, won for the country, a total of 258 trophies and medals, including 24 from international competitions.

That, he said, was “unprecedented in the history of both the Ghana Army and the Armed Forces as a whole.”

Prizes were presented to the various teams.

The topmost prize was a Renault Logan saloon car presented by Premier Motors of Ghana to the Ghana Army Boxing Gym for its contribution to the Ghana Professional Boxing League in 2023/2024.

It was presented by Lebanon’s Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, who commended the team and praised the Ghana Armed Forces for its contribution to peace operations worldwide.

GNA

