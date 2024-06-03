Lil Win arrested after discharge from hospital over accident killing

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, June 03. GNA – Kwakwo Nkansah, alias Lil Win, an actor and comedian, has been arrested by the Manhyia Police Command in Kumasi, few minutes after he was discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the early hours of Monday June 03, 2024

Lil Win was admitted at the Accident and Emergency Unit (AEU) of KATH a couple of weeks ago, after he was involved in a fatal accident at Amakom in the Kumasi metropolis.

He was on his way to premier his latest movie when the accident occurred.

It was reported that his car crashed with another car and killed a three-year old boy, and injured his father, who is also currently, on admission at KATH.

Efforts to speak with the Police had proved futile but a source from the Manhyia Police Command told GNA that further investigations on the case would be done.

He would be arraigned before court if found guilty, the source said.

GNA

