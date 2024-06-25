Let us help the Police to weed out criminals – Chief Director of ORCC

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 25, GNA – Reverend Harry Nii Kwatei-Owoo, Chief Director of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), has appealed to stakeholders in the region to support the Ghana Police service and other security agencies to arrest recalcitrant citizens tarnishing the hard-won image of the newly created Region.

He said the society should stand behind the Service to weed out the miscreants, adding that, opinion and religious leaders, academicians, and influential people in the society to use their positions to champion the cause of gender-based violence (GBV) in the respective traditional area.

Reverend Kwatei-Owoo made the call during capacity building programme organised by Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) of Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) for security officers in Oti Region.

He said that SGBV is the most pervasive human rights violations in Ghana and calls for a multi- dimensional approach by all stakeholders, including strengthening the capacity of DOVVSU to discharge its mandate effectively.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the workshop was a training of trainers’ programme for coordinators drawn from the various Divisional and District commands in Oti Region and expected to impact others positively with the new knowledge and skills acquired.

Mr Kwatei-Owoo said, the coordinators, investigators and prosecutors had received training in Victim Trauma Management, Effective Handling of Gender Based Violence Survivors, Effective Investigations and Prosecution of Gender Based Violence Cases.

