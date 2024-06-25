Bono NRSA directs road contractor to stop work over driver’s agitations

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 25, GNA – The Bono Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has ordered an Accra-based Road construction firm putting up speed ramps on the Abesim-Sunyani highway to stop work with immediate effect.

According to Madam Abigail Atinpoka, the Bono Regional Head of the NRSA, the directive followed agitations by some commercial drivers using the stretch and other road agencies, and stakeholders.

However, the Authority asked the contractors to continue executing other components of the project including re-painting of the pedestrian crossing points, fixing and replacement of road signs and construction of 20-metre pavements on both sides of the road.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Madam Atinpoka explained the project, being executed by the NRSA in the region, was aimed at controlling the disturbing cases of pedestrian knockdowns on the stretch.

She explained the Authority sought funding from the Road Fund and awarded the execution of the contract to bring sanity on the road, and thereby, make it friendlier for school children.

Madam Atinpoka said commercial drivers on the stretch had raised “red alert” over the nature of the six speed ramps on the Sunyani-Abesim stretch, saying due to the level of tensions from the drivers and other stakeholders, there was the need for the contractor to suspend the work.

She said the Authority was currently engaging the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, transport unions and other road agencies to resolve the problem and called on the drivers to remain calm.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved commercial drivers using the stretch have threatened a street protest to register their displeasure over the construction of the ramps.

In an interview with the GNA, the drivers, mostly cabbies, described the nature of the ramps as ‘unfriendly’, and asked the contractors to stop work or face their anger.

Besides worsening the heavy vehicular traffic on the Sunyani-Abesim stretch, the drivers observed the nature of the speed ramps could lead to crashes on the road.

However, the drivers lauded the repainting of the pedestrian crossing points as well as the fixing and replacement of road signs which would improve sanity on that particular road.

During the visit, the GNA noticed the contractors had virtually completed work on the construction of speed ramps, as other components of the project were on-going.

GNA

