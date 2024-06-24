JOSCO graduands commended for great achievement 

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA

Bechem (A/R) June 24, GNA – A total of 273 students at the St. Joseph’s College of Education (JOSCO), Bechem, graduated with Degrees in Basic Education certified by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi for the 2023 academic year.

The College produced 61 First Class graduands, made up of 39 males and 22 females, 203 students gained Second Class Upper Division, while seven of them obtained Second Class Lower Division.

Dr. Isaac Godfred Antwi, the college’s Principal, praised the Graduands for their sterling performance despite their challenging circumstances.

“I am particularly happy for the graduands for achieving this feat, they are the batch that endured multiple closures of campus due to intermittent strike actions by both teaching and non- teaching staff,’ he said.

Dr. Antwi added that the batch had to transition to peer teaching and remote learning with significant adjustment for many who were not used to learning in a remote environment.

However, they did not allow the situation to hinder their progress, and we are here today celebrating their achievements, stressing his delight in individual and collective achievements.

Messrs Emmanuel Kumi Asare, Hanson Opoku Tawiah, and Rev. Fr. Martin Yaw Adjei, Registrar, Internal Auditor and Chaplain respectively of the College, unanimously urged the Graduands to display high sense of integrity and due diligence in all fields of their endeavours and urge them to go out there to serve Mother Ghana.

Commenting on the theme for this year’s congregation: “Artificial Intelligence (A.I), Applications, Implications and Future of Professional Teachers”, Most Rev. Peter Atuahene, Catholic Bishop of the Goaso Diocese, and Chairman of the College’s Governing Council, said Artificial Intelligence (A.I) was helpful in many ways, but it was not a substitute for Human Intelligence.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

