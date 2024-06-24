Five persons arraigned over alleged unlawful assembly

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, June 24, GNA – Five persons have been arraigned over an alleged unlawful assembly.

Stephen Baidoo, 57, Abdul Aziz, 39, Kojo Amoako, 35, Frank Asante, 31 and William Teyi 34, denied the offence before an Accra Circuit Court.

In addition, Baidoo was charged for unlawful possession of narcotic drugs as well as unlawful control of narcotic drugs, which he denied and he was granted a GHC100,000.00 bail with three sureties, one to be justified.

However, Aziz, Amoako, Asante and Teyi, were each granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with a surety each.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah asked them to report to the Police every Wednesday.

They are all to make their next appearance on July 10, 2024.

Prosecution, giving its facts, said complainants were personnel of Police Headquarters National Operations Directorate, Surveillance Unit, Accra.

It said the accused persons Baidoo and Teyi were Foremen, whilst Aziz, Amoako, Asante, and Teyi, were all drivers, residing at Nyamekye, a suburb of Accra.

The Court heard that on May 29, 2024, about 1900 hours, complainants received a distress call from an unknown person that, some young men suspected to be drug peddlers had gathered at Nyamekye near Atala Company Limited, smoking and making noise disturbing public peace. Upon receiving the information two teams from the Surveillance Unit supported by a standby team proceeded to the scene.

The Court was told that at about 2000 hours upon arrival, the team spotted the accused persons who were smoking and making noise, disturbing the peace of residents and other people around, thus, they were arrested.

Prosecution said at the scene, Baidoo was spotted, smoking and he was arrested with a partly smoked dried plant material suspected to be narcotic drug.

It said a search conducted at where he was arrested led to the recovery of a dispensary bag containing quantity of dried plant material suspected to be narcotic drug.

The Court was told that the suspected narcotic drug would be forwarded to the Police Forensic Science Laboratory, Accra for analytical examination and report.

GNA

