Jehovah’s Witnesses begin “Declare the Good News” convention  

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, June 25, GNA – Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ghana will this Friday, June 28, 2024, begin the 2024 series of a three-day regional convention, dubbed: “Declare the Good News” across the country.

“In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV and radio, a three-day live event open to the public will deliver only good news!” a release issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday said.

The release, from the Public Information Desk of the Ghana Branch Office of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, said the regional convention is being organised by one of the largest convention organisations in the world.

And “Jehovah’s Witnesses have arranged a much-anticipated motivational programme to comfort and encourage the public.”

The regional conventions are free and “expected to draw more than 300,000 combined attendees for all locations.”

The conventions will be held in 13 local languages, including English and Ghanaian Sign Language.

A Chinese session will be held on July 19-21, 2024, as well as in the French Language from July 26-28, 2024, both at the Accra Assembly Hall, off the Spintex Road.

“These conventions are a highlight of the year for thousands of people who need to experience some positivity in their lives, and we are happy to enjoy it together with all who want to attend any of the locations and in any of the languages,” Mr Daniel Adashie, Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, Ghana, told the GNA in a follow-up interview.

He added: The “Declare the Good News” convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as…Everlasting Good News – In What Sense? What Will You Do ‘for the Sake of the Good News”? Why We Don’t Fear Bad News

According to the release, Saturday spotlights a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two-part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday.

Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event.

Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken.

The release urged the public to visit jw.org and navigate “About Us” for more information on the programme or to find other convention locations and dates.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

