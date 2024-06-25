Don’t make 2024 election religious battle  

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, June 25, GNA— The Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has asked Ghanaians not to make the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections a religious battle.

“We must try our best not to make this election a religious battle between Christians and Muslims. Whoever qualifies to be president must be a Ghanaian, once he is a Ghanaian, that is okay. We want Ghana to win at the end of the day,” he said.

Apostle Nyamekye gave the charge at the 2024 Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council’s National Delegates Conference on Tuesday in Accra.

The theme for this year’s Conference is: “The Church: God’s Instrument for Peace and Transformation”.

The Conference is an avenue for the Council to take stock of its activities, account to members, discuss and address its challenges and advise them.

The President said each citizen had one vote, hence they must exercise their rights during the election peacefully to prevent disturbing the harmony that existed between Christians and Muslims.

Apostle Nyamekye advised Christians to be circumspect in their utterances not to heighten the tension.

He said the Council had slated October 6, 2024, to organise a peace campaign to speak to the citizenry.

Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, Chairman of Christ Apostolic Church International, said children of God must be carriers of peace, agents of reconciliation and conduits of God’s blessings to the world.

He said it was important for them to be intercessors and pray for the country.

“Ghana needs prayers, the land is sick, our rivers and forests are crying for salvation, our forest reserves are being destroyed left, right and centre, river Pra is in jeopardy,” he stated.

Reverend Dr Cyril G. K. Fayose, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, said the collaboration with the GPCC had resulted in the transformation of some situations in the country.

He said the Christian Council of Ghana had set up an Eminent Persons Group to monitor activities before, during and after the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections

The Reverend Professor Frimpong Manson, the immediate past President of the GPCC, called on the past executives of the Council to support the new ones for its growth.

