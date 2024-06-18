Italy braces for heatwave

Rome, Jun. 18, (dpa/GNA) – Italy is due to experience a heatwave in the coming days, with temperatures reaching nearly 40 degrees Celsius from Wednesday onwards, meteorologists predicted on Tuesday.

On the large islands of Sicily and Sardinia and in the southern Puglia region, temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some places on Thursday, the official weather service of the Italian Air Force predicted.

In Rome, temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius are expected on Thursday. In parts of Campania, where Naples is located, highs of 40 degrees Celsius are expected. In Tuscany, people can expect between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius, meteorologists said.

It will also be very warm in Emilia-Romagna on the Adriatic coast.

However, Italy’s northern regions will be spared from excessively high temperatures.

According to weather site ilmeteo.it, the hot weather in central and southern Italy is due to a high-pressure area from Africa named “Minos” moving towards Italy.

The hot air is accompanied by high humidity and hot nights.

Towards the weekend, the heatwave will weaken. Weather experts expect severe thunderstorms, especially in the north, and a drop in temperatures.GNA

