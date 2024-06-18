Issah, Beatrice Boakye win Kumasi Meet  

Accra, June 18, GNA – Sumaila Issah of Mpasatia SHS, Ashanti Region ran 10.67.1secs to win the seniors category of the Kumasi Meet of the 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Isaac Sarfo of Better Future Club, Ashanti Region registered10.67.3secs to place second while Appiah George, KNUST also in the, Ashanti Region placed third in 10.78secs.

Beatrice Boakye of Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region won the female category in 12.30secs, beating Ibrahim Aisha of St. Louis Girls SHS who did 12.35secs and third placed Christiana Yeboah, Goloe Athletics Club, Ashanti Region (12.35secs).

The Meet which attracted athletes from Ashanti and Bono Regions was well attended.

Here are the full results;

U15 – Boys

1st. Albert Abofla, Police Experiment Sch, Bono Region (12.01)

2nd. Prosper Agyemang, Police Experiment Sch, Bono Region (12.24)

3rd. Albert K. Yeboah, Methodist JHS, Ashanti Region (12.46)

U15 – Girls

1st. Comfort Mensah, Tanoso Ang. ‘A’ Sch, Ashanti Region (12.79)

2nd. Florence Dartey, Ridge Experimental Sch, Bono Region (12.83)

3rd. Hannah Amponsah, Bethel Club, Ashanti Region (13.23)

U18 – Boys

1st. Hamzah Abubakar, Okess, Ashanti Region (10.60)

2nd. Moses Mbila, Sandema SHS, Upper East (10.92)

3rd. Isaac Beniako, Okess, Ashanti Region (11.08)

U18 – Girls

1st. Sulemana Fulera, Nana Effah JHS, Bono East (12.51)

2nd. Comfort Asantewaa, Okess, Ashanti Region (12.59)

3rd. Alhassan Sadia, Okess, Ashanti Region (12.76)

Seniors – Males

1st. Sumaila Issah, Mpasatia SHS, Ashanti Region (10.67.1)

2nd. Isaac Sarfo, Better Future Club, Ashanti Region (10.67.3)

3rd. Appiah George, Knust, Ashanti Region (10.78)

Seniors – Female

1st. Beatrice Boakye, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (12.30)

2nd. Ibrahim Aisha, St. Louis Girls SHS, Ashanti Region (12.35)

3rd. Christiana Yeboah, Goloe Athletics Club, Ashanti Region (12.35).

GNA

