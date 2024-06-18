Asante Kotoko confirms departure of ten players  

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 18, GNA – Asante Kotoko has confirmed the departure of ten first-team players following the conclusion of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors, following a poor performance in the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League, where they finished sixth, have amicably parted ways with these key squad members.

Former Black Satellites goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who made few appearances this season, is among the players who have left the club.

Other players include Kalo Ouattara, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Isaac Oppong, Augustine Agyapong, Nicholas Mensah, John Tedeku, Sherif Mohammed, Georges Mfegue, Serge Eric Zeze, and Moise Pouaty.

A club statement thanked the players for their services and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Asante Kotoko are expected to return to action in July, where they are set to face Accra Hearts of Oak in the maiden Democracy Cup.

GNA

