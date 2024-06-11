Intensify prayers for me to become President – Dr Bawumia urges Imams

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, June 11, GNA – The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flag-bearer of the NPP in the December elections, has called on Muslim Imams to intensify their prayers for him to be elected as the president of Ghana.

He said Ghana needed a president who would continue to implement policies and social interventions that would help promote the dignity and well-being of Ghanaian Muslims and the Zongo communities in the country.

Dr Bawumia made the call when he addressed Muslims Imams from the various districts in the Ashanti region at the Kumasi central Mosque, as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

He asked the Imams to refer to the NPP government track records in the Zongo communities and preach to their congregations on the need to retain the party to continue with the good works.

“We as Muslims and other religious denominations are all living in peace and harmony in this country and therefore, there is the need to continue to press on peaceful coexistence,” he told the Imams.

He also asked them to pray unto Allah to deepen the peace the country was enjoying.

Dr Bawumia said it was Allah who granted dominion, power and authority, and that he believed that Allah had already granted him the dominion.

He called on the people in Zongo communities to continue leave in peace and harmony with all other people.

