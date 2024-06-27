ICT centre inaugurated at Fazehini

VBy Albert Futukpor

Fazehini (N/R), June 27, GNA – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-Advancing Partnerships for Improved Learning (APIL) Activity has inaugurated an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facility at Fazehini in the Nanton District of the Northern Region to facilitate effective teaching and learning of ICT.

The facility, equipped with 21 laptop computers and accessories, and audiovisual literacy instruction materials, is to serve over 1,700 students in the district.

The computers and their accessories were donated by Intercom Programming and Manufacturing Company (IPMC), an information and technology company.

The USAID-APIL Activity also provided over 43,000 Teaching and Learning Materials (TLMs), including English Language teacher guide, read-aloud compendiums, supplementary readers, students’ textbooks and workbooks, flash cards, and alphabet charts and cards.

The TLMs, worth over one million Ghana cedis, would be distributed to about 154 low-fee private schools in 13 districts in the Northern, North East, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

Mr Rolf Olson, Deputy Chief of Missions, United States Embassy, speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the facility at Fazehini, said USAID continued to invest in the country’s educational sector because it would help to transform the lives of the people.

The USAID-APIL Activity has so far supported more than 200 low-fee private schools to promote quality education for children in underserved communities in the northern part of the country.

Mr Olson emphasised that “For the communities, it promotes sustainable economic development, alleviates poverty, stimulates innovation, enhances institutional capacity and cultivates social unity.”

He said in the past year, USAID collaborated with the private sector, government and the leadership of schools to improve quality education, increase private sector investment, and ensure teachers received regular professional development, training and mentorship.

He called for more partnerships to increase access to equitable and quality education for children as well as uplift communities and build a brighter future for generations to come.

Mr Gaurav Sharda, Managing Director, IPMC, said the company was prepared for more partnerships to make ICT learning accessible, especially to underserved communities and students.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, expressed gratitude to USAID and partners for the gesture, saying the support complemented government’s efforts at bridging the digital gap and ensuring quality education.

Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, Northern Regional Director of Education, said the support was a major step towards integrating technology into the educational system to ensure that learners were well equipped with essential skills to thrive.

