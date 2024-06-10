I will not set aside due process in fight against corruption — President 

Accra, June 10, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo vowed on Monday that he would not compromise due process or natural justice in the fight against corruption.

He emphasized that he remained a firm believer in the need to fight corruption in society, but that he would do that following due process and the rules of natural justice.

“For my part, and let me state it against for the record, I would not set aside due process and rules of natural justice on the altar of the fight against corruption no matter how much opprobrium this position incurs for me,” he stressed.

The President said this when he commissioned the new office complex for the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice in Accra.

The ten-storey state-of-the-art edifice, christened “The Law House,” will house the Attorney-General’s office, the Ministry of Justice and other key legal bodies.

President Akufo-Addo said the opening of the Law House was not just a celebration of a new building, but a collective commitment to the rule of law and justice in the country.

He said the importance of the building went beyond its physical structure but also symbolized the government’s strong dedication to upholding the tenets of the rule of law, which is the bedrock of any thriving democracy.

“The rule of law ensures that no one is above the law, that is the concept of equality before the law is respected, that justice is administered fairly and impartially and that the rights and freedoms of every citizen are protected. It is the foundation upon which we build an equitable, free, and just society,” he said.

The President said his administration had made considerable strides in strengthening the rule of law in Ghana.

“We have embarked on a journey of digitization and modernization of our legal and judicial systems, recognizing that in this digital age, the efficient administration of justice must keep pace with technological advancements,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said the capacity of the Attorney General’s office had been boosted, enabling it to handle numerous international arbitration cases without recourse to foreign or external counsels.

This represented a marked departure from previous practice, where external legal expertise was often sought.

According to the President, the strengthened Attorney General’s Office had demonstrated notable success, effectively advocating Ghana’s interest on the international stage and achieving favourable outcomes in various arbitration proceedings, including reducing the cost of proceedings for the state.

“These strategic enhancements not only underscore the government’s commitment to self-reliance in legal matters but also showcase the proficiency and competence of domestic legal talent in managing complex international disputes,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said his government had enhanced judicial infrastructure by providing resources to ensure the safety and security of judges, who often face threats in the line of duty.

“My government has made unprecedented progress in the provision of core buildings and residences for judges around the country,” he stated.

The President reassured Ghanaians that the state’s law enforcement authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office, will do everything in their power to maintain peace and order in the country at all times, particularly during this year’s election.

“We will not allow the peace, security and stability of the nation which has made Ghana a beacon of democracy on the African continent to be compromised on the altar of the ambitions of any political party or presidential candidate…It will not happen,” the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that existing laws, particularly those of vigilantism, would be strictly and vigorously enforced to maintain the country’s tranquillity and peace.

“We owe that to the good people of Ghana, who have demonstrated so consistently and openly their deep attachment to peaceful democratic values.

“We must remember that the rule of law is not a static concept. It is a living principle that requires constant nurturing and vigilance, he said,

The President urged the judiciary to adapt and evolve the country’s legal system to meet the changing needs of the society.

“In so doing, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to justice, fairness, and equality for all,” he said.

Mr Godfred Dame, the Attorney-General, said the Law House represents a modern public legal service fully equipped to carry out its onerous constitutional and statutory duties of providing competent legal advice to the country and representing the State in the complexities of modern-day local and international transactions.

He was optimistic that the facility would mark the beginning of the endeavour to establish an efficient, contemporary public legal service.

The complex includes offices for state attorneys. It features a large conference room, a canteen, two libraries, and space for pupils, interns, and researchers.

