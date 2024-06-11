GNA story makes impact, as NGO adopts two visually impaired siblings

By Dennis Peprah

Abesim, (B/R), June 11, GNA – WENSAH International Foundation, a Sunyani-based Non-Governmental Orgainsation has adopted two visually impaired siblings in the area, pledging to cater for their educational and social needs.

Touched by their predicament, following a Ghana News Agency (GNA) report on the vulnerable children, the Foundation, that commits to promoting sustainable development, fosters culture of compassion, promised to do everything possible for the children to live meaningful lives.

The parents of Gloria Pomaa Peprah, 18 years, and her younger brother Ransford Acheampong Yeboah, eight years, confirmed that their children were not born blind, but lost their sight while growing up.

They said the two had gained admission at the Blind Unit of the Bechem School for the Deaf.

Their elder sister, Sandra Aniniwaa, 25 years, also a visually impaired had completed and pursued vocational training at the Akropong School for the Blind, however, she remained indoors, because of lack of seed capital to start her business.

Mr Isaac Osei Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer, WENSAH International Foundation, made the promise when he donated some items and educational materials to the children at their residence at GreenField, near Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.

The items covered the prospectus of the children and comprised of two student mattresses, tins of milo, detergent, medicated soaps, boxes of milk, sugar, washing powders, sponges and towels, pomades, toothpaste and brushes, buckets, chop boxes, toiletries, books, and pens, among others.

“Life is extremely unfair if you look at the predicaments of this family. Putting smiles on the faces of vulnerable children like these is what we stand for people.

“Acheampong told me he wants to be a lawyer and we are determined to ensure that his dreams become a reality,” Mr Amponsah stated.

Ms Naomi Pomaa, the mother of the three siblings thanked the foundation for the gesture and appealed for more support towards the proper upbringing and development of the children.

“We have visited several hospitals and eye clinics; however, their condition keeps worsening,” she stated. Mrs Pomaa, a petty trader, also appealed to the government and other NGOs, philanthropic individuals, and organisations to come to their aid.

Aniniwaa, the elder sister, also appealed for support, saying she required a “container” shop to begin her business and to assist in the upkeep of the family.

She told the GNA with a start-up capital, she would be able to produce and sell local soap, washing powder, as well as pastries and sachet water.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

