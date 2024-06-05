Ghana’s nuclear power project: Media’s role indispensable

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, June 05, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive, Volta River Authority (VRA), has emphasised the pivotal role of the media in creating public awareness and generating support for Ghana’s nuclear power project.

“Your role is crucial, and your accurate reporting can help address misconceptions, share success stories, and highlight the benefits of nuclear energy.

“Your role is not just important, it is indispensable,” he stressed in an address delivered on his behalf on the first day of a three-day media workshop organised by the Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), PRINPAG, and the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

It is on the theme: “Media support for Ghana’s Nuclear Power Project – The journey so far”.

Referencing some countries, Mr Antwi-Darkwa noted that, France, one of the world’s leading users of nuclear energy, with over 70 per cent of its electricity coming from nuclear power plants, was able to embark on a successful nuclear energy programme largely because of a well-planned media campaign.

The media campaigns, which included television documentaries, newspaper articles, and public relations efforts, helped build public trust and support for nuclear energy, he said.

He added that, in South Korea also, media played pivotal role in promoting public understanding and acceptance of nuclear energy, which resulted in high public support, with over 80 per cent of the population being in favour of nuclear energy.

Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework intends to achieve Net Zero by 2060 by deploying low-carbon technologies across all sectors.

Adoption of nuclear energy, Mr Antwi-Darkwa noted, would help Ghana achieve the net zero target by reducing the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels, mitigating climate change, and ensuring energy security for future generations.

He said as Ghana’s population size kept expanding, there would be increased demand for electricity consumption, which would require high investment to generate adequate power.

He said nuclear power offered reliable, affordable and scalable solutions to the nation’s growing energy demands.

Nuclear power would enable Ghana to be self-sufficient and ensure enough generation reserve that would benefit other member countries in the West African Regional Energy market, he said.

Mr Franklin Addai, Head of Legal Department, Bui Power Authority, and Board Secretary for NPG, said the media must be provided with the necessary information on the nuclear power project for effective public education.

He stressed that the media should not be left in the dark to make room for speculations.

Mr Addai, however, noted that the nuclear power project was being executed within a legal framework that must be acknowledged and respected.

To that effect, he said NPG, the media and the public must demonstrate a high sense of responsibility regarding information seeking, sharing and usage.

GNA

