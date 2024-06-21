Ghana needs agricultural revolution to fix “food crisis”, boost economy

Accra, June 20, GNA – Dr Donald Agumenu, a former special Assistant to former President Jerry John Rawlings, says Ghana needs a revolution in the agricultural sector to boost the economy.

The revolution, he said, was critical to enhance the livelihoods of farmers, contribute to the country’s food security, foster economic growth, and make Ghana’s agricultural sector globally competitive.

Dr Agumenu, also the Director for Special Duties for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Volta Secretariat, said the country could embark on the transformation through precision agriculture, e-commerce, and research and development.

“Precision agriculture involves the use of advanced technologies such as GPS-guided tractors, drones, and sensors to manage crop and soil health variability.

“By monitoring and analysing data related to soil moisture levels and crop conditions, farmers can make informed decisions regarding irrigation, fertilization, and pest control, leading to maximised crop yields and minimised resource wastage,” he noted.

Dr Agumenu explained that, implementing e-commerce platforms would enable farmers to establish direct connections with consumers and gain access to global markets, reduce costs, and increase profit margins.

“Farmers can showcase their produce, negotiate fair prices, and efficiently distribute their goods, fostering a transparent and equitable agricultural supply chain,” he added.

Dr Agumenu in a news brief, said the country must intensify its research and development by embarking on initiatives centred on crop diversification, drought-resistant varieties, and environmentally conscious farming techniques.

He underscored the need for innovations in water management, pest control, and soil conservation, to ensure resilience against climate change.

The Development Expert said investment in value-addition was vital in enhancing food security by increasing the shelf life of agricultural products, reducing post-harvest losses, and increasing their market value.

He described as unfortunate Ghana’s current situation of rising food inflation, saying the country could feed the world should it implement the right policies.

Dr Agumenu asked authorities to take up the responsibility and turn the Planting for Food and Jobs around to fix Ghana’s “food crisis”.

“Access to sustainable, affordable food and water is a fundamental human right and should be treated as such,” he added.

GNA



