Ghana Audit Service commissions new regional office building in Eastern Region 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, June 10, GNA – The Ghana Audit Service has commissioned an Eastern Regional office complex building which was awarded on contract in 2022 with funding from KFW, a German Development Bank.

The Ghana Audit Service is poised for providing permanent structures for the regions and districts to address the Service’s office accommodation challenges.

The Eastern Regional new office includes a reception area, executive offices, general offices, workshop rooms, archives, a washroom, storage, a server room, a kitchen, a guard room, and ancillaries.

A speech read on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo by Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister at the commissioning ceremony in Koforidua, said the infrastructural development project would strengthen the regional and district structures of the Audit Service, and enhance the execution of its constitutional mandate.

The Ghana Audit Service is an independent government agency that oversees auditing the accounts of the government, regions, and the activities of the government’s Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Companies.

According to the Minister, the President had since 2017, ensured that the office of the Auditor-General had been adequately resourced for a consistent and efficient delivery of the mandate of the Auditor- General.

This had enabled the Service to commit funds from the Government of Ghana’s budget to complete projects that were started by the Audit Service as far back as 2012, and were abandoned at various stages across the country, he said.

Notable among these projects are the four-storey regional office in Kumasi, the three-storey regional office in Tamale, as well as district offices in Agona Swedru and Winneba, both in the Central Region, Tumu in the Upper East Region, and Kete Krachi in Oti Region.

He said the district offices had not only been completed by the Government but were currently being used by the staff of the Service.

“May this office serve its purpose diligently and contribute to the enhancement of public financial management in our country,” he said.

Mr. Daniel Krull, German Ambassador to Ghana, said the infrastructural development was part of the bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Germany, and aimed to contribute to fostering transparency and the accounts of public institutions in Ghana at all levels to promote good governance.

He assured that with Ghana’s continuous cooperation with the German Government, and that it would support the “Government goes solar programme,” earmarked by the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) with funds to put up solar power at the campus.

Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, Auditor-General of the Ghana Audit Service, thanked the German Government and the Ghana Government for embarking on the project which would help curb the menace of corruption.

The tape-cutting ceremony was performed by Mr. Krull, together with Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III, Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area, and the Eastern Regional Minister.

GNA

