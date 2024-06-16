GEHOA president visits Ho School of Hygiene 

By Priscilla Nimako, GNA

Ho, June 15, GNA – Mr. Emmanuel Kwadjo Gmanab, the National President of the Ghana Environmental Health Officers Association (GEHOA), has paid a working visit and donated library books to the Ho School of Hygiene.

Mr Gmanab said the school was undergoing accreditation assessment as part of qualification procedures to run degree programmes.

In that light, the association, he noted, wanted to help equip the library, and upgrade the catalogue of materials to meet the academic needs of the school.

He expressed the hope that the books would provide resources for the running of degree programmes, adding that a similar donation had been made at the Accra School of Hygiene at Korle Bu.

Mr. Gmanab encourages the management, staff, students, and tutors of the school to take the activities of the institution into the surrounding communities to have an impact on the people.

He said students of the school should be encouraged to engage in some community service, which would help them to practically use the knowledge being acquired to transform public health provision in the communities.

He noted that the school, which is his alma mater, would be celebrating its 50 years of existence; therefore, the school community must take advantage of this to have a positive impact on society.

The GEHOA president encouraged the students to do everything possible to get the best from their studies, using himself as an example of commitment, and dedication to studies when he was in school.

Mr Vincent Nusenu, the principal of the Ho School of Hygiene, expressed gratitude to GEHOA for the initiative to equip the library, noting that the donation was timely as they needed to upgrade the library as part of the degree accreditation process.

He appealed for support for ongoing projects at the school, which include stocking up the computer library and research laboratory.

