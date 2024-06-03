GAR calls for investment in advanced imaging technology

Accra, June 3, GNA – The Ghana Association of Radiologists (GARs) and its partners have called on the government to invest in imaging technologies to enhance the capabilities of healthcare professionals in managing traumatic injuries.

The Association stated that the technologies were crucial for the timely and accurate diagnosis of trauma-related injuries, which would significantly impact the management and recovery of patients.

This was in a statement jointly signed by Dr Samuel Asiamah, President of GAR, and Dr Cathy Gyamfua Asante, General Secretary of GAR, at the end of a three-day conference in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It was organised by the GARs in collaboration with the European Society of Neuroradiology, the Association of Radiologists of West Africa, and the Association of Radiologists in Nigeria, the Ghana Academy of Neurological Surgeons, and the Ghana Society of Neurologists.

The Annual General and Scientific Meeting (AGSM) of the GARs, which started from May 29 to 31, 2024, was under the theme “Harnessing the Advances in Neuroradiology to Improve Patient Care.”

The statement stated that a pressing concern emerging from the discussions was the increasing cases of traumatic brain and spinal injuries reported to health facilities, of which road traffic accidents were the most common cause.

“Key to the causes of brain and spinal injuries are vehicular accidents involving motorcycles.

“These injuries lead to debilitating neurological deficits, paralysis, and ultimately death,” the statement said.

The statement stressed that limited availability and access to high-end imaging modalities such as CT scans and MRIs and specialist care were needed to manage these cases.

The statement explained that these imaging modalities were expensive and unavailable in many health facilities and, where available, not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme, limiting access to these services.

In addition to medical interventions, the statement acknowledged the role of motorists and pedestrians in the prevention of traumatic brain and spinal injuries.

It called on individuals to obey road safety rules and regulations, especially for motorcycle riders and passengers, and to wear helmets to address these injuries.

“The GAR is keen on commencing forensic radiology in the country with the support of the Ghana Police Service and the Police Hospital.

“Forensic radiology is a specialised area of medical imaging using radiological techniques to assist physicians and pathologists in matters related to the law,” it said.

Chief Superintendent Dr Francis Ofei, Local Organising Committee Chair for the 12th AGSM of the GAR, said the theme underscored the critical role neuroradiology played in enhancing healthcare outcomes.

Dr Ofei, former Vice President of GAR, stressed that neuroradiology served as a cornerstone in the multidisciplinary approach to neurosurgical interventions and neurological care.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

