Food safety evolving, challenging — FDA 

Accra, June 19, GNA – Dr Delese Darko, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA), says emerging developments including climate change impacts and technological advancement are critical to food safety.

She explained that they presented both challenges and opportunities hence the need for innovative and timely solutions.

Dr Darko, who was speaking at the opening of a two-day World Food Safety Day 2024 Conference and Masterclass on food safety held in Accra, said WHO’s study indicated that an estimated 33 million people died annually due to the consumption of unsafe food.

The event organised by FDA was under the theme, “Food Safety: Prepare for the unexpected”.

The Masterclass would expose participants made of actors in the food and medicine value-chain to topics, including risk assessment, hazard analysis of regulatory compliance and crisis management.

Dr Darko said over 200 diseases were caused by the consumption of contaminated food with bacteria, viruses, parasites, and chemical substances such as heavy metals.

She noted that there was a growing public health problem causing considerable socio-economic impacts through strings of healthcare systems, lost productivity, and harming tourism and trade.

“These diseases contribute significantly to the global burden of diseases and mortality,” she added.

Mr. Hafez Adam Teher, the Director, External Health Coordinator, Ministry of Health, said food safety was not a luxury, but a basic requirement for the well-being of all.

He noted that WHO study estimated that 30 per cent of foodborne deaths occurred amongst children under five years of age.

Mr Teher said food borne diseases were caused by contamination of food and occurred at any stage of the food production and urged the public and food producers to imbibe safety throughout the chain.

He said the promotion of food safety was a shared responsibility, which required connected and concerted efforts from all stakeholders, regulators, manufacturers, food business owners, among others.

He urged manufacturers to prioritise hygiene practices and ensure the supply of raw materials from known credible sources.

Mr Nikaj Van Wees, Chief of Party, Ghana Trade and Investment (GTI), said GTI had been working with stakeholders in the agricultural sector to enhance the quality and safety of food production.

He said over the last two years, GTI had trained about 12,000 individuals in the agricultural sector and almost 3,000 in the trade sector.

The Chief of Party urged all to remain committed to upholding the highest food safety standards.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

