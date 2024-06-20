Farmer allegedly butchers herdsman in Oti Region 

By Kingsley Mamore

Bekpo (O/R) June 20, GNA- A herdsman, Adamu Bube, has suffered deep machetes wounds stemming from allowing his cattle to graze on a farm of a suspect at Bekpo, a fishing and farming community under Akroso Napoa No2 Electoral Area, a suburb of Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Mr Daniel Adzokatse, the Assembly member, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said last Saturday’s altercation left the herdsman with serious injuries on his head and hand.

He said the victim was rushed to the WoraWora Government Hospital and later referred to Volta Regional Teaching Hospital in Ho, due to the deep injuries.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Kennedy Frimpong, Katanka Police Commander, also confirmed the incident to GNA and said the victim was given a medical form to visit the hospital.

He said the Police had opened investigations into the incident and were yet to effect any arrest.

