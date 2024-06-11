Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command tours units in Volta Region 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, June 11, GNA – Commodore Solomon Asiedu-Larbi, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Nutekpor Naval Training Command, Tuesday embarked on a familiarisation tour of units in the Region.

The FOC, who is the Garrison Commander, was in the company of Lieutenant Colonel Jalali Din Ibrahim, Commander Rear of the 66 Artillery Regiment and other senior officers of the Naval Training Command.

The Flag Officer Commanding first called on Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister before meeting with heads of major Universities in the Region including the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), and the Ho Technical University.

He also had a brief meeting with executives and members of the Ghana Journalists Association in the Volta and Oti Regions before heading to the Volta Barracks, where a special Quarter Guard was mounted in his honour.

The FOC hosted a durbar for all ranks of the barracks at the tail end of the tour.

During the meeting with the Volta GJA, which was monitored by the Ghana News Agency, he said the essence of the visit was to build synergy with opinion leaders and decision makers in promoting a peaceful environment.

He commended the media for exceptional support in projecting the naval training command and expressed hope for further collaboration.

“The feedback is that you’ve helped in projecting the naval training command and we want the good job to continue. As a Command, upon the assumption of command it was thought that we have to conduct a familiarisation to our units in the Volta Region.

“So, we are here to establish contact with opinion leaders in the Region to forge a common purpose identify areas of interest that we can build up, and if there are any differences, we find a way of solving it amicably.

29 / 31

“So, the purpose is to join forces with you to create the peaceful environment that we are currently enjoying, and if there are any hitches anywhere, we find a nice way of solving it.”

Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxode, Chairman of the GJA in the Volta and Oti Regions, said the visit was a “testament to the strong bonds of friendship between the GJA and nation’s security agencies.”

He praised the existence of a cordial relationship between the media fraternity and the army, and said, “the visit should lead to a more fulfilling relationship.”

The Regional Chairman appealed to the Command to support the Association complete the ongoing Volta Press Centre project and extended an invitation to the security agency to attend this year’s media awards ceremony.

Mr. Agbaxode pledged on behalf of the media, “assistance in any manner in ensuring utmost peace, especially, during this election year.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

