Fire near Kiev after Ukraine targeted with dozens of drones, missiles

Kiev, Jun. 7, (dpa/GNA) – Major Russian drone attacks overnight caused damage in Kiev, Odessa and other Ukrainian cities, according to Ukrainian officials on Friday.

Moscow’s forces dispatched 53 combat drones and five cruise missiles, although Ukrainian air defences shot down all but five drones, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

However, a fire broke out in an industrial plant near the capital and firefighters were still continuing their efforts to contain it in the morning, the civil defence said. No information was available about possible casualties.

Alongside Kiev, the Russian attacks focused on Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson.

Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for more than 27 months. Russia occupies almost a fifth of Ukraine’s territory, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014.

GNA

