FDA urges public to promote food safety for healthy lives 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor, GNA

Tamale, June 8, GNA – Mr Zakaria Braimah, Northern Regional Head, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has urged the citizenry to promote food safety through good hygiene practices to ensure healthy lifestyle.

He said mostly, people fell ill due to food contamination as a result of unhygienic practices, especially from food sellers in the market.

He was speaking during World Food Safety Day, which was marked on June 7, in Tamale, and organised by the FDA.

It was on the theme: “Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected”.

The event was to draw attention to food safety incidents in the country and to also create awareness on the importance of food safety.

Mr Braimah said access to safe and nutritious food was key to sustaining life and promoting good health.

He advised members of the public to be conscious of food safety by checking labels for expiry dates and packages of the food they consumed.

He advised food vendors and consumers to always sell or buy food from clean environments only, and also avoid street food sold under unhygienic conditions.

Dr Ernest Bonah, Principal Regulatory Officer at FDA, called for dedicated efforts from policy-makers, food safety authorities, food business operators, farmers, and consumers to be conscious about their roles to promote food safety in the country.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

