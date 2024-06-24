Fast track re-enactment of Persons with Disabilities Act—GFD

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, June 24, GNA – The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has called on the Government through the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection to fast track the process of re-enactment of the Persons with Disabilities Act.

It said relevant stakeholders, including the Speaker of Parliament, the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice must prioritise the re-enactment of the law to ensure the realisation of the rights and equal participation of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Mr Joseph Atsu Hormadzi, National President of GFD, made the call at the 2024 National Day of Persons With Disabilities celebration in Accra.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Re-enact the Persons with Disabilities Act now.”

The Day is observed to raise awareness about the rights and issues faced by persons with disabilities in Ghana.

Mr Hormadzi said the Act must be re-enacted in the life of this Parliament, else the efforts by stakeholders would be in vain and a waste of resources.

He said despite the groundbreaking passage of the Persons with Disability Act 715 in 2006, the full impact of the law on the lives of PWDs remained limited.

The National President attributed it to Ghana’s slow progress in amending the act to align with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Mr Hormadzi said the re-enactment would help combat discrimination and abuse of PWDs in all sectors and ensure their inclusion in all aspects of life.

“Employment is a matter of survival. On this occasion, we salute employers who have inclusive employment policies to employ Persons With Disabilities,” he stated.

The National President assured members of their leaders’ resolve to “fight for their rights” and work together towards improving their lives.

Mr Mutaru Goro Iddrisu, Programme Analyst, Population and Development, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said Government must be intentional about collecting data on PWDs because that was the root of inclusivity.

He said a survey conducted by the UNFPA revealed that out of forty Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), only five collected data on PWDs.

“Once they are not on the administrative routine data collection it means they are not part of planning therefore they are not part of policy and any strategy.” Mr Iddrissu added.

Naa Ayele Ardayfio Sekyere, Public Relations and Campaigns Officer, Trades Union Congress (TUC), reiterated organised labour’s commitment to support the GFD in the re-enactment of the Disability Act.

GNA

