Explore opportunities in the Tamale and Prempeh I International Airports, GACL to airlines

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 7, GNA – Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director Of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), has wooed interested airlines to explore the opportunities in the Tamale International Airport and Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.

She said these two markets would serve both domestic and international operations.

Mrs Afryie Opare speaking at the inaugural ITA Airways flight from Rome, Italy to Accra, Ghana said in line with its mission to provide world class facilities and services, the Company recently commissioned these two Airports for both domestic and international operations.

The aircraft, an Airbus A321neo, was welcomed with a water arch salute and the inaugural ITA Airways flight from Accra Airport to Rome Fiumicino departed at 11:45 p.m. local time.

The Accra–Rome route, the only direct connection between Ghana and Italy, is the first step for the Company in establishing a greater presence in West Africa, a key destination for both leisure and corporate traffic.

ITA Airways becomes the 24th International Airline to operate into Kotoka International Airport.

With this new route, ITA Airways will operate 57 destinations in the current summer season, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental.

She said these two markets, noted for their rich culture and traditions, possess immense untapped potential.

“I want to use this opportunity to invite you, and all interested airlines, to explore the opportunities in these markets and tap into all its possibilities,” he added.

The CEO said as the operator and manager of all airports in Ghana, GACL was committed to providing unwavering support to ensure that you consistently achieve a high on-time departure and arrival performance.

She said it was its expectation that ITA Airways would go the extra mile to deliver exceptional customer service, ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers.

She urged stakeholders to continue to support the company as it made giant strides towards achieving its vision, which dovetailed into the broader government vision for the aviation industry.

Madam Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer of ITA Airways and CEO of Volare, said, “We are proud to inaugurate the new direct flight between Accra and Rome.”

She said, “The launch of this new flight, the only direct connection between Ghana and Italy, represents a significant step forward for the Company.”

Madam Limosani said it was the first new flight to the African continent, a market with a great potential.

She said the continent would enable ITA Airways not only to gain a strategic entry for point-to-point traffic but also to reach other destinations within both Countries, thereby combining leisure and business travel.

She said flights to and from Accra would be operated with the new Airbus A321neo, a new-generation, technologically advanced aircraft.

The Chief Commercial Officer said additionally, during the peak of the summer, the airline would fly to 12 additional seasonal destinations, selected among the most popular Mediterranean tourist spots, including Greece, Spain, Croatia, and the Italian islands, accessible with direct flights from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate.

Mr Charles Kraikue, the Director General, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, said the Authority would ensure the country’s airspace remain secured and safe by investing in human resources and other aviation infrastructure.

He said the Authority would ensure that ITA and other airlines conform to regulatory requirements to meet international standards.

GNA

