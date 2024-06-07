Bono Region produces 2825.9 tons of fish through aquaculture in 2023

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, June 7, GNA – Mr. Hanson Kodzo Dzamefe Jnr, the Regional Director of the Bono Regional Fisheries Commission has announced that the facility conveyed a total production of 2825.9 tons of fish through aquaculture in the year 2023.

He said out of the total production, 118.9 tons were tilapia, 336.6 tons catfish from 190 ponds covering an area of 50,710 cubic meters, while 2,370.4 tons of other species were harvested from the Bui and Black Volta rivers.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr. Dzamefe Jnr stated that 246,125 fingerlings were stocked in 146 ponds covering an area of 27,390 cubic meters, saying the ponds were sampled to assist fish farmers in monitoring fish growth, proposing feed rations, and scheduling harvest dates.

He added the total fingerlings produced in 2023 was 190,000, with the Dormaa Hatchery and Training Centre producing 15,000 fingerlings, and other private hatcheries producing 175,000.

He said during the year under review, 81 sites were inspected, with 77 sites deemed suitable for fishpond construction based on results from soil and water tests.

Additionally, 21 manual fishponds covering a total surface area of 9,552 square meters were constructed.

Mr. Dzamefe Jnr noted a decrease in aquaculture production by 55.5 tons compared to the previous year, attributing this decline to marketing challenges faced by farmers.

Highlighting challenges confronting the regional office, Mr. Dzamefe Jnr recommended the provision of adequate means of transport for staff to enhance extension services.

He also emphasized the importance of releasing funds on time to ensure the efficient implementation of planned activities and providing the region with necessary logistics such as wellington boots and waders for extension activities.

GNA

