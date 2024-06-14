Election 2024: Young women present manifesto to parties on employability

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, June 14, GNA – Girls and young women activists, empowered by Plan International Ghana, have submitted policy proposals to political parties to create avenues to enhance the skills and employability of young women.

The parties – New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress – are to integrate in their manifestos, the introduction of internship and apprenticeship programmes specifically tailored for young women in various sectors, including technology, healthcare, and agriculture.

They are also to encourage entrepreneurship among young women by providing access to start-up capital, business development training, and mentorship opportunities.

The policy proposals were submitted at a media literacy and advocacy training organised by Plan International Ghana and partners for girls and young women, media stakeholders, political parties and civil society organisation partners in Accra.

The 50 activists from across the country through Plan International Ghana’s “She Leads, We Gain” campaign project, also admonished the parties to consider encouraging entrepreneurship among young women by providing access to start-up capital, business development training, and mentorship opportunities.

In the area of education, they are to implement targeted initiatives to improve access to quality education for girls, including scholarships, mentorship programmes, and infrastructure development in underserved areas.

Also, the parties are encouraged to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education among girls through specialised training programmes and incentives for schools that encourage female participation in those fields.

The activists urged the parties to strengthen reproductive health services through expansion of access to contraception, prenatal care, and maternal health facilities, particularly in rural and marginalised communities.

They are also to ensure the provision of sanitary facilities and accessible sanitary products, including the removal of taxes on imported products or providing support to local manufacturing companies to produce high-quality and affordable sanitary products.

They should also establish designated and hygienic toilet facilities specifically for girls in schools, public spaces, and communities to attend to their sanitary needs comfortably and privately.

In the policy proposal, the parties are to collaborate with stakeholders such as nongovernmental organisations, private sector entities, and international organisations to distribute free or subsidised sanitary pads to girls in need, particularly those from low-income households or marginalised communities.

They must also conduct awareness campaigns and educational programmes to destigmatise menstruation and promote proper menstrual hygiene practices among girls, emphasising the importance of using sanitary pads and maintaining cleanliness during menstruation.

On leadership, the activists entreated the parties to promote girls’ participation in decision-making processes at all levels of society, including school councils, community boards, and political forums, to cultivate leadership skills and amplify their voices in shaping policies that affect their lives.

They are also expected to advocate the implementation of gender quotas in political representation, ensuring that a minimum percentage of elected and appointed positions are held by women, thereby breaking barriers and challenging gender stereotypes in leadership roles.

Mrs Anna Nabere, the Project Manager, Plan International Ghana, said as the political parties in Ghana geared up for the 2024 elections, it was imperative to prioritise policies that fostered inclusivity and empowerment, particularly for girls and young women.

“This policy proposal aims to address the unique challenges faced by girls and young women in Ghana, striving to create a supportive environment that ensures their inclusion, empowerment, and advancement in society.

“It focuses on enhancing opportunities in education, employment, health, and leadership,” she explained.

